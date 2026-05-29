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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 29

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .231 BA, .314 OBP and .426 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 31 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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