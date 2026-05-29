Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 29

Alonso is hitting for a .231 BA, .314 OBP and .426 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 31 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

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