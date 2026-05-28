Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Blue Jays On May 28
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .231 BA, .315 OBP and .429 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 31 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Rays.
Patrick Corbin (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.