Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Blue Jays On May 28

Alonso is hitting for a .231 BA, .315 OBP and .429 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 31 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Rays.

Patrick Corbin (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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