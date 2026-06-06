Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 6

Alonso is hitting for a .246 BA, .326 OBP and .443 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 37 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Braydon Fisher (2-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.62 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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