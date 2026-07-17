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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Rays On July 17

Payton Tolle will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Tolle is 5-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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