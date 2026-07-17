Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Rays On July 17

Tolle is 5-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.