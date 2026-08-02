Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Dodgers On Aug. 2

Tolle is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.