Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Dodgers On Aug. 1

Tolle is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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