Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Play Rays On June 27

Smith is hitting for a .154 BA, .274 OBP and .212 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .486 and he has scored four runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Cole Sulser (1-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

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