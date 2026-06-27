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Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith

Arizona Diamondbacks • #26 RF

Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Play Rays On June 27

Pavin Smith and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .154 BA, .274 OBP and .212 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .486 and he has scored four runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Cole Sulser (1-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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