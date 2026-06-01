Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On June 1

Smith had a .258 BA, .362 OBP and .434 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 36 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 28 runs. He is back in action for the first time since March 28, when he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.