Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Play Cardinals On June 25

Smith is hitting for a .167 BA, .293 OBP and .229 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored four runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (3-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

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