Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Play Cardinals On June 25
Pavin Smith and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Smith has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .167 BA, .293 OBP and .229 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored four runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.
The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (3-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.