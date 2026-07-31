Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Reds On July 31

Skenes is 9-9 with a 3.65 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.