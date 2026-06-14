Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Marlins On June 14
Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Skenes has -128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Skenes is 6-5 with a 2.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.