FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Marlins On June 14

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Skenes has -128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-5 with a 2.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News