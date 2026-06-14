Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Marlins On June 14

Skenes is 6-5 with a 2.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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