Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Dodgers On June 9

Skenes is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.