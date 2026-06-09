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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Dodgers On June 9

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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