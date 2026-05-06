Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Diamondbacks On May 6

Skenes is 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.