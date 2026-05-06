FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Diamondbacks On May 6

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -172 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News