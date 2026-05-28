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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On May 28

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has +100 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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