Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On May 28

Skenes is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.