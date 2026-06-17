Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against White Sox On June 17
Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .298 BA, .367 OBP and .547 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .913 and he has scored 25 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.