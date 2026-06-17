Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against White Sox On June 17

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .298 BA, .367 OBP and .547 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .913 and he has scored 25 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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