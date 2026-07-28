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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face White Sox On July 28

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .258 BA, .318 OBP and .480 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 36 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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