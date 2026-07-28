Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face White Sox On July 28

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .258 BA, .318 OBP and .480 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 36 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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