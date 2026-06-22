Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Tigers On June 22

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .289 BA, .352 OBP and .544 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .896 and he has scored 27 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Framber Valdez (3-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.