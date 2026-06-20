Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Reds On June 20

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .293 BA, .358 OBP and .540 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 26 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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