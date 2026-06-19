Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Reds On June 19

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .300 BA, .365 OBP and .553 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 26 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The Reds will send Rhett Lowder (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.