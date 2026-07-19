Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Dodgers On July 19
Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .255 BA, .316 OBP and .486 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 32 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
The Dodgers have yet to named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.