Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Dodgers On July 19

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .255 BA, .316 OBP and .486 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 32 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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