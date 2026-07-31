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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Cubs On July 31

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .254 BA, .315 OBP and .465 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 37 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.72 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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