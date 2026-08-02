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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Cubs On Aug. 2

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .247 BA, .307 OBP and .452 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 37 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (8-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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