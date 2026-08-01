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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 1

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +700 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .250 BA, .311 OBP and .458 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 37 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

David Peterson (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.80 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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