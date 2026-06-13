Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 13

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .286 BA, .361 OBP and .517 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 23 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.