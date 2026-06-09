Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Take On Orioles On June 9
Patrick Wisdom and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Wisdom has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wisdom is hitting for a .125 BA, .176 OBP and .250 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .426 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.29 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.