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Patrick Wisdom
Seattle Mariners

Patrick Wisdom

Seattle Mariners • #35 1B

Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Face Nationals On June 14

Patrick Wisdom and his Seattle Mariners will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wisdom has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wisdom is hitting for a .125 BA, .186 OBP and .225 SLG with a 41.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .411 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (1-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Wisdom

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