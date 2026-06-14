Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Face Nationals On June 14

Wisdom is hitting for a .125 BA, .186 OBP and .225 SLG with a 41.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .411 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (1-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

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