Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Twins On May 1

Corbin is 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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