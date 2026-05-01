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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Twins On May 1

Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, May 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Corbin has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Corbin is 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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