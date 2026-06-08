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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Play Phillies On June 8

Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Corbin has -164 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Corbin is 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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