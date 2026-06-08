Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Play Phillies On June 8

Corbin is 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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