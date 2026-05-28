Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 28

Corbin is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.