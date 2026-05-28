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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 28

Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Corbin has -172 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Corbin is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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