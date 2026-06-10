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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Play Yankees On June 10

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Messick is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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