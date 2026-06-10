Parker Messick And Guardians Play Yankees On June 10

Messick is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.