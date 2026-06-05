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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Rangers On June 5

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Messick has -168 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 6-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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