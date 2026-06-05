Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Rangers On June 5

Messick is 6-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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