Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Messick is 8-6 with a 2.59 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.