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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Brewers On June 18

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Messick has -108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Messick is 6-3 with a 2.68 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday, June 10 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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