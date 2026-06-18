Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Brewers On June 18

Messick is 6-3 with a 2.68 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday, June 10 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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