Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Nationals On June 2

Caissie is hitting for a .234 BA, .290 OBP and .400 SLG with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 17 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (1-4 with a 6.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.