Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Mets On May 29

Caissie is hitting for a .226 BA, .282 OBP and .376 SLG with a 41.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 15 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Blue Jays.

Freddy Peralta (3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.