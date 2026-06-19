Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Giants On June 19

Caissie is hitting for a .209 BA, .268 OBP and .384 SLG with a 40.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 20 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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