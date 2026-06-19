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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Giants On June 19

Owen Caissie and the Miami Marlins will take on the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caissie has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .209 BA, .268 OBP and .384 SLG with a 40.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 20 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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