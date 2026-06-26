Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Cardinals On June 26
Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caissie has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Caissie is hitting for a .228 BA, .286 OBP and .425 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 24 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Michael McGreevy (3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.