Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Cardinals On June 26

Caissie is hitting for a .228 BA, .286 OBP and .425 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 24 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Michael McGreevy (3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.