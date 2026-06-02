Oswald Peraza And Angels Play Rockies On June 2

Peraza is hitting for a .280 BA, .341 OBP and .463 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 18 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 15 runs. Peraza has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.