Oswald Peraza And Angels Face Rockies On June 1

Peraza is hitting for a .277 BA, .339 OBP and .465 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 17 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 15 runs. Peraza has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rays.

Kyle Freeland (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together an 8.08 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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