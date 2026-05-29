Oswald Peraza And Angels Play Rays On May 29

Peraza is hitting for a .267 BA, .335 OBP and .445 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 16 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Peraza has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Nick Martinez (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 1.51 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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