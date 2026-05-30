Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Twins On May 30

Cruz is hitting for a .258 BA, .325 OBP and .459 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 39 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs (14th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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