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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Twins On May 30

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cruz has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .258 BA, .325 OBP and .459 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 39 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs (14th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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