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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 30

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. McLean has +100 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 7-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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