Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 30

McLean is 7-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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