Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Royals On May 17

Gorman is hitting for a .234 BA, .313 OBP and .366 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Stephen Kolek (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.