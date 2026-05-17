Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Royals On May 17
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .234 BA, .313 OBP and .366 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Royals.
The Royals will look to Stephen Kolek (1-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.