Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 24

Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 26 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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