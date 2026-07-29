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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Pirates On July 29

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Arenado has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .247 BA, .326 OBP and .425 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 49 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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