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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Pirates On July 28

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .242 BA, .322 OBP and .420 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 49 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8 with a 4.47 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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