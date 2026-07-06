Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 6

Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .391 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 38 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-4) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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