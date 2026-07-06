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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 6

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .391 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 38 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-4) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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