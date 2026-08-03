Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Padres On Aug. 3

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .324 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 51 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Michael King (6-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.

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