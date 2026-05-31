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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Mariners On May 30

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .275 BA, .357 OBP and .462 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 27 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (4-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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