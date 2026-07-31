Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Guardians On July 31

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .322 OBP and .420 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 49 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Tanner Bibee (4-10) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

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