FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Guardians On July 31

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .322 OBP and .420 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 49 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Tanner Bibee (4-10) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News